MOHLE, Bernice Mobley Bernice Mobley Mohle passed away June 30, 2019 in Garland, Texas. Bernice was born November 9, 1928 in Austin, Texas. She was the only beloved child of Clarence M. Mobley and Lola Lindsey Mobley. Bernice spent her childhood in the company of grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles in the Austin area and Texas Hill Country. Bernice graduated from Austin High School in 1945. In the fall of 1947, she met the love of her life, Bob Mohle, on campus at Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, Texas. They were united in marriage during Spring Break on March 25, 1948. Bernice and Bob settled in Austin, Texas where Bob practiced dentistry for 44 years and they raised four UT Longhorn children. Bernice found great joy in being a full-time wife and mother. She was a Homeroom Mother, Cub Scout Leader, Girl Scout Leader and served 22 years as a High School Band Booster and two terms as Band Booster President along with Bob. Countless hours were spent in the car shuttling her children and their friends to school, rehearsals, lessons and activities. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lola Mobley and husband, Dr Robert H. Mohle. She is survived by her children Flay and Brenda Simonson-Mohle of Carrollton, Texas; Keith and Melody Biffle of Garland, Texas; Rusty and Sheri Mohle of Tomball, Texas; and Tim and Will Hensley-Mohle of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren Aaron and Megan Mohle of Dallas, Texas; Alex Mohle of Costa Mesa, California; Bryce Biffle of Dallas, Texas; and Travis Mohle and Austin Mohle of Houston, Texas. Great grandchildren Claire and Calvin Mohle of Dallas, Texas. Services will be July 8, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E Pecan St., Lockhart, Tx 78644. Visitation: 9:00 am; Service: 10:00 am; Internment: immediately following; Reception & Lunch: 1:00 pm at First Christian Church 202 W San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX 78644. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019