MOSLEY, Bernice Age 66, of Austin died Sunday, November 22nd. She was born in Seguin, TX on January 17, 1951, a daughter of the late Alexander Clack and the late Ruby (Lewis) Clack . The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/bernicemosley) will be 2PM on Saturday, November 28th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, November 27th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.