Obituary Condolences Flowers MIERTSCHIN, Bernie Lee Funeral services for Bernie Miertschin, 72, of Giddings, Texas, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin with Rev. John Schmidt officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by the Giddings American Legion York Post 276, followed in the church cemetery. Bernie Lee Miertschin was born on April 15, 1946 in Smithville, Texas to Marvin Edmund and Clara Minnie (Kasper) Miertschin. He was baptized on April 21, 1946 by Rev. J.W. Jackson at Grace Lutheran Church in Smithville, Texas. On April 10, 1960, Bernie was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Smithville. His confirmation verse was Romans 8:32, "He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?" Bernie served in the US Army from May 29, 1963 until April 19, 1966. He was united in marriage to Frances Becker on November 23, 1967 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin, Texas by Rev. Ewald Recks. They had two sons, Christopher and Brian. Bernie began working at Marhil Manufacturing in Smithville before moving to Austin where he worked for Boice Iron Works, Reichhold Chemicals and retired as a maintenance mechanic for the State of Texas at the Austin State School. After moving back to Giddings, Bernie worked at Walmart in Giddings for several years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin where he had helped with the church's annual picnic and a member of the Giddings American Legion York Post 276 where he helped with the annual barbeque. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and cooking. He also enjoyed welding which he referred to as "working with ornamental iron". Bernie passed away the morning of Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his home in Giddings following a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Clara Miertschin; three brothers, Larry Mierstschin, Archie Miertschin and Ray Miertschin and two brothers-in-law, Terry Dowling and James Becker. Bernie is survived by his wife, Frances Miertschin of Giddings; two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher & Penny Miertschin of Amarillo, and Brian & Anna Miertschin of Lexington; six grandchildren, Christopher Miertschin Jr. and his husband, Jair of Salina, KS, Duncan Miertschin of Amarillo, Meaghan Miertschin of Amarillo, Samantha Miertschin of Amarillo, James Miertschin of Lexington, and Sara Miertschin of Lexington; one sister, Joyce Dowling of Giddings; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Miertschin of Serbin, Darlene Becker of Smithville, Dennis & Elaine Boettcher of Lexington, Harold & Gladys Mathena of Houston, Wayne & Tamshaw Becker of Round Rock and Glenn & Denise Becker of Victoria as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Serving as pallbearers were Kenny Miertschin, Billy Miertschin, Keith Miertschin, James Miertschin, Rick Miertschin and Kerry Becker. Honorary pallbearers were Shannon Miertschin, Sherri Yurk and Wesley Yurk. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Serbin or to the . Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019