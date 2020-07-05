LAIRD, Bertha Lee Smith Bertha Lee Smith Laird, 88, passed away July 1, 2020. She was dearly loved by family and friends, known for her down to earth and witty sense of humor, tender heart and passionate pursuit of her interests and beliefs. She attended the University of Texas in Austin, leaving school to marry her high school sweetheart, Gary Lee Laird. Her time at UT made an impression on her and she was forever after a true Longhorn fan. She enjoyed many fall afternoons with family eating BBQ and watching UT play football. As young parents, Bertha and Gary enjoyed family time boating, skiing and cooking out on their Lake Travis property. Bertha loved the lake, bluebonnets, nature and the Texas Hill Country. A voracious reader, many of her favorite books centered on the history of Texas, Native Americans, and the feisty spirit of pioneer women. Professionally, she worked for Brushy Creek MUD and Doyle Hickerson Homes in their accounting departments. She took great pride in keeping meticulous records and spreadsheets. She carried her accounting skills into her personal life, always keeping excellent records of finances. Bertha was an avid animal lover and her favorite hobby was showing her beloved Silky Terrier dogs in the AKC show rings. She produced several AKC Champions and enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of all the other exhibitors within the Silky Terrier community. A fun weekend would be spent traveling to dog shows in Texas and other states to compete with the best dogs in the USA. She was an active member of the Silky Terrier Club of America, Inc. as well as the Alamo Area Toy Dog Club. She now can go to the Rainbow Bridge and once again feel the love and kisses of Buddy, Tinka, Fiddle, Blazen and all her other dogs waiting with their tails wagging in the breeze. She had a zest for life. She loved Mexican food and Margaritas; Chicken Fried Steak with mashed potatoes and gravy; desserts of all kinds; a good joke and laughter; equality and justice; hard work and play. She loved people. She adored her family and friends and was grateful to those who helped her: doctors, nurses, housekeepers, assistants etc...all of those who touched her life were touched by her genuinely loving spirit and country charm. She was loved by all. Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Laird. She is survived by her son Gary Laird and his wife Norma; her daughter Terri Laird; her son Lonnie Laird and his wife Debbie; grandchildren Jason Kalish, Rachelle and Charlie Sutherland; Rebecca and Alex Martin; and great grandchildren Vincent and Elizabeth Sutherland. A memorial will be held at Beck's Funeral Home in Cedar Park, 1700 E Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park, TX 78613, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:00pm. Masks are mandatory and there is a 75 person limit for seating. There will be an online Zoom option for those that cannot attend. Please notify Terri with email at txterri13@aol.com to RSVP with LIVE or ZOOM in the subject line. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society
or SIMS Foundation.