Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Bessie K. Klein


1927 - 2019
KLEIN, Bessie K. Bessie K. Klein, age 92 of Austin passed away September 15, 2019. Born February 6, 1927 in Bartlett, Texas to Otto and Christine Kauitzsch. Married Carl Klein October 5, 1947. Bessie worked for the Texas Highway Department for 38 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl; and brothers Gilbert & Albert. Deepest appreciation to the staff at Gracy Woods II Living Center and Heart to Heart Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Martin's Lutheran Church of . Visitation will be September 19th at 10:00 am at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar. Service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Cook Walden Capital Parks in Pflugerville. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019
