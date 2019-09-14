Home

MARX, Bessie Lee Teague Bessie was born May 4th, 1924 in Austin, TX. to Henerietta Williams and Thomas Teague as one of 14 children. She died June 1st, 2019. She had 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Jamison, her son Arthur Lord, 4 sisters: Annette, Grace, Mary, and Kitty. She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Williamson, 9 siblings and her husband of 32 years, Earnest "Tubby"Marx. Graveside service will be at the Forest Oaks Memorial Park on Friday, September 20th at 4:00 PM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019
