MARX, Bessie Lee Teague Bessie was born May 4th, 1924 in Austin, TX. to Henerietta Williams and Thomas Teague as one of 14 children. She died June 1st, 2019. She had 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Jamison, her son Arthur Lord, 4 sisters: Annette, Grace, Mary, and Kitty. She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Williamson, 9 siblings and her husband of 32 years, Earnest "Tubby"Marx. Graveside service will be at the Forest Oaks Memorial Park on Friday, September 20th at 4:00 PM.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019