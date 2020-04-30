|
|
YOUNG, Bessie Wilma Brown Bessie Wilma Brown Young, age 91, passed away on April 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Wilma was born November 24, 1928 in Canehill, Arkansas to Solon and Bessie Brown. She is survived by a brother, Donald Brown of Sulphur Springs, Texas. She is also survived by 5 children, Beverly Jones and her husband Kenny of Tuscola, Texas, Brenda Oldham of Rockport, TX, William Young and his wife Glenda of Rockport, TX, Barbara Murphy and husband Fred of Rockport, TX, Beth Young and partner Jean Clifton of Wimberley, TX, and daughter-in-love Sherry Farmer of Temple, TX. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Her husband, Bill Young, and her son-in-law Rusty Oldham preceded her in death. She retired from the Construction Industry Institute (CII) at The University of Texas at Austin. She lived in Austin and Buda for 47 years and in San Antonio at Morningside Ministries Independent Living for four years. She will be laid to rest at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas and the service will be live streamed from Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle, Texas. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, only her immediate family will be allowed to attend the service. Her children would be honored for you to attend via livestream. You can obtain more information on the livestream and leave your memories by visiting: harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 30, 2020