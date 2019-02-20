COFFEY, Beth Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Brice Coffey passed away on February 15, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas on June 3, 1950. Her father, James E Brice Sr., mother, Mary E Scott, and her brother, James E (Jim) Brice Jr., predeceased her. Beth grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. Beth was an Occupational Therapist in Denton and in Austin. Beth is survived by her husband, David Hanesworth, her son, Brandon (and Michelle) Coffey, and grandsons, Caleb and Judah Coffey...her pride and joy. Also surviving her are her sisters, Kathy Brice George (JW), and Laurie Scott McBride (Butch), 3 nephews, 1 niece, and 2 great nephews. Beth loved her friends and her family. We want to especially thank Irene who was not only her caregiver but also a dear friend for the past several years. Thank you also to Denise, Ellen, and Shannon for the love, friendship, and care they showed Beth. She loved each of you. An additional thank you to Guiding Hospice for their kindness to Beth and her family. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, at 12 noon at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, Texas, followed by a memorial service at 1:00. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary