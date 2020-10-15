Beth McDonald

MCDONALD, Beth (nee Beulah Beth Warren) Beulah Elizabeth Warren McDonald was born in Round Rock, Texas on November 3, 1926, and passed from earthly life on October 10,2020, in Austin, Texas, at age 93. Being the eighth of nine children, Beth was a scrapper from the time she was born, and the terror of the Brushy Creek swimming hole during her childhood and adolescence. She was known by everyone in Round Rock as "Beulah Beth" during her childhood. Beth was a feisty young lady. Two weeks shy of her 18th birthday she married the love of her life, William Logan "Billy" McDonald -- only nine days after meeting him. They remained married for 65 years until his death in 2010. After Bill's discharge from the service, the young couple returned to Texas, and moved to Commerce, where Bill entered East Texas State College to pursue an education. After the arrival of their first child, the young family returned to Round Rock where Bill became a union carpenter and eventually, a firefighter. Five more children arrived during their time living in Round Rock, and the family moved to Austin in 1960. Beth was a stay-at-home mom, gardening, canning, sewing, and providing child care, and baking her famous fruitcakes to supplement the family income until her last child entered school. Beth always liked to be in the middle of things. She was a Sunday School teacher and was active on committees in her church and children's schools. She served as "room mother" for several of her kids in grade school, and was active in the AFD Ladies Auxiliary, and a past president of Brentwood Elementary PTA. Her last public service was as President of Texans for State Parks where she was a vocal lobbyist for state parks. As with many people of the depression and war era, she had dropped out of school as a teenager to begin working. After the family moved to Austin, and the last of her children entered school, Beth began taking courses at AISD night school, earning her GED, in addition to vocational courses. She was the first certified medical assistant in the State when Texas developed a certification program for medical assistants, and eventually went on to teach at Capital City Trade and Technical School. She served as A/R bookkeeper for several private medical practices, Shoal Creek Hospital, and Glastron Boat Company. Beth had a great love of nature and the outdoors, and instilled this love in her children. The family went on many camping and fishing trips when the children were young. She and Bill also taught their children high morals and a work ethic that contributed to each child's success in life. Beth loved to travel. When the children were older, the family went on several summer vacation trips to Mexico. (They always joked Mexico was the only place they could afford to travel with five kids.) After retirement, Bill and Beth took many cruises, tours, and long road trips all over North America. They flew to Fiji so Bill could show her where he served during the war, and they sailed through the Panama Canal. In 1991, Bill and Beth treated all of their children and grandchildren to a Caribbean cruise, and in 1999, they took the entire family to Hawaii. (She always laughingly credited Michael Dell with providing these trips, as she had invested in a new start-up company called Dell Computers.) In her later years, she was accompanied by her children on trips to Scotland and Alaska as well as her final trip, a Civilian Conservation Corp Alumni reunion and convention in Cumberland Falls, Kentucky. Beth's greatest joys were her marriage to Bill, and the arrivals and successes of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Unfortunately, due to COVID, she never met her great-great grandson. Though dementia dulled Beth in her final years, she never lost her playful, mischievous spark. She was a favorite wherever she went, and was spoiled rotten by her caregivers. All her life she was up for any kind of game, and played poker with her nursing home buddies into her 90s. Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, sons Ross McDonald and Phillip McDonald, much-loved daughter-in-law Matye Jo McDonald (Bud); parents, W.O. Warren, Sr., and Cora Glenn Warren; all of her siblings: Harold, Glenn, W.O. Jr. , Lawrence, Horace, and Lester Warren, Cora Blanche Warren, and Mary Opal McCann. Beth is survived by her children: Warren ("Bud") McDonald, Cathy (Terry) Andrews, Jan McDonald, Rand (Debbie) McDonald; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters-in-law (Mae Warren and Dorothy Warren); a multitude of nieces and nephews; and many cousins. A private grave-side service with Beth's children and grandchildren is planned. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Texans for State Parks (www.texansstateparks.org
).