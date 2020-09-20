VOORHIS, Bette Louise Schanhaar July 25, 1931 to September 6, 2020 Bette Lou Voorhis, beloved and beautiful mother, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. Bette incurred 2 infections of COVID-19 and did not recover from complications her body experienced from the second COVID-19 infection. She is survived by her children Austin, David, Rebecca and Jeffrey, her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren Claire, Jane, Elise, Robert, Johnny, Owen and Rebecca. Bette was born July 25, 1931 in Plymouth, Indiana to Gilbert Mathias Schanhaar and Irene M. Knutson Schanhaar. She was the youngest of 3 siblings (Bette, Patricia and Joyce). During her childhood years, Bette's family lived in Plymouth, Indiana; Milbank, South Dakota; Moorhead, Minnesota; and Saint Paul, Minnesota. Bette attended grade school in Catholic schools. At the age of 13 years, her grandfather gave her a set of oil paints and her development as an artist began. Thereafter she attended Mechanics Arts High School in Saint Paul, Minnesota. During High School, Bette was awarded the Abbot Award for the most art work in her class. She was also an honor roll student, class treasurer, and a class Cheer Leader. Bette graduated from Mechanics Arts High School in 1950. On June 6, 1950, Bette was awarded a scholarship to The Saint Paul Gallery and School of Art. After graduating from Mechanics Arts High School, Bette found a job with 3M in St. Paul. Bette's job was to sell and create uses for the colorful 3M packaging ribbons commonly found on today's gift packages. This job took Bette to department stores from coast to coast in the United States. She cherished this job because it encouraged her creativity and skills, and the opportunity to fly across the country at a time when young, single women weren't normally afforded this luxury. In 1953, Bette met a striking Texan named Elmer Jay Voorhis. On January 22, 1954, Bette Lou Schanhaar married Elmer Jay Voorhis in the chapel of the First Presbyterian in Dallas, Texas. Bette had 3 children while living in their first home. They needed more room for the growing family, so they built a larger home in Richardson. The couple had their 4th child while living in their second home in Richardson. They moved the family to Austin where her husband soon became the Texas Commissioner of Insurance. As the children entered grade school, Bette had more time to work on her art. During this time, Bette and Jay created adult-sized, plywood images of Disney's Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs for use in the Terrace Elementary School Book Fair. These images were used in the school's book fairs for several years. During this time Bette also began taking classes in oil painting in the evening at the Richardson community center. As children activities slowed down, Bette spent more time working on her art. She attended classes and seminars from well-known artists such as Dewey Bradford and Porfirio Salinas. Her artwork soon became highly sought after. She began showing at art festivals such as Austin's Artists Harvest and Fiesta at Laguna Gloria Art Museum. The family helped her set up and take down her art displays. The State Artist Committee of Texas noticed her work. In 1974, Bette was selected to a one-year appointment as alternate to the Official Texas State Artist for a 1-year period from 1974 to 1975. In 1997, Bette Lou was selected as one of Austin's Artist Harvest, top ten artists in their juried exhibit and sale. Her artwork improved so much that Jay built her a second floor art studio above the family home. From this studio, she created master pieces of art that led to the sale of her oil paintings in the form of GICLEE prints. After her children left the nest, her showing at art shows stopped. During this time, she sold paintings from her studio, at Whit Hanks and the Antique Gallery of Round Rock. She sold artwork from her booth at the Antique Gallery for 10 years before retiring. Much of her artwork can be seen in banks, hotels, law offices, movies, homes and offices of Senators and Congressmen. Bette was more than a gifted artist. She developed her gift to the level of a consummate professional recognized by her peers and patrons alike. She traveled nationally to study under famed artists, the Texas School of Fine Arts and the Dallas Fine Arts Museum. She was one of the most prolific artist in Texas, and the 63rd Texas Legislature designated Bette Lou as the Alternate Texas Artist of the Year of 1974 1975. A wonderful homemaker, Bette put her love into everything related to family. She was an excellent cook, using her artistic skills at crafting and baking desserts to the delight of her children. Also an interior design specialist and expert at sewing, Bette Lou extended her love of animals and became a rescuer of many cats and dogs. The family acquired a great appreciation of family pets through her example. Bette Lou lives on through her children and grandchildren. She made the world a better place. Bette lived her life as a Christian. She was a member of the Catholic Church growing up. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas. And she was a member the Central Presbyterian Church in Austin. She loved the fellowship she received from members of her Church Circle in Austin. The prayers that have been made on her behalf by family and friends are deeply appreciated. She will be deeply missed.



