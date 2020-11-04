RICHARDSON, Bettie Collins Bettie Collins Richardson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 23rd. Bettie was born in Muleshoe, Texas on March 23rd, 1937. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Bill and Margaret Collins. Bettie graduated from Muleshoe High School in 1955 where she was voted Princess of Friendship and Biggest Imagination. After moving to Austin in 1959, Bettie began working in the mortgage title industry and obtained her real estate license in 1972. She sold real estate in Austin for over 48 years. She was a member of the Austin Board of Realtors, Texas Association of Real Estate Boards and the National Association of Real Estate Boards. Bettie was a resident of the Westlake community for over 50 years. She was active in many parent organizations while her daughter, Lynne, was in school. She belonged to the same bible study group for over 30 years. Bettie would tell it like she saw it but she always tried to find the humor in every situation. She was fiercely loyally to her family and friends. She loved ice cream, peanut patties and Snickers bars. Bettie is survived by her daughter Lynne Richardson Currie and son-in-law Kyle Currie of Little Elm, TX, her aunt Jean Ray of Lawton, Ok, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held in Austin in the spring. Her ashes will be interred in Muleshoe, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store