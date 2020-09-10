CARDILLO, Bettina Bettina De Santis Cardillo of Cedar Park, Texas died peacefully in her sleep on September 6th, 2020. Bettina was born and raised in the Bronx, New York on September 13th, 1924. She was the third of four children. She graduated from High School and worked for Pan American Airlines in New York City. She met and married her husband Mario Cardillo in 1947. They had been married for 70 years. They started their life together on Boston Post Road in the Bronx. Four years later they started a family, and Christopher was born. She and Mario moved to the suburbs of Long Island, New York in the early 50's when their son was just two years old. She had to learn how to drive a car because there was no mass transit on the Island. She took care of the family and daughter Maria came along eight years later. Bettina was a den mother, 4-H Leader, Seamstress, and the most wonderful cook on this planet. Her idol was Julia Child, and she watched "The French Chef" faithfully every week. She started teaching cooking at Syosset Woodbury Community park. Her class was called French and Italian Cuisine. She would experiment with all sorts of recipes on her family. Until her children went to college, they thought it was normal to have beef bourguignon for dinner and crepe suzettes for dessert. She was known for her Grand Marnier Pie and Rum cake on Christmas Eve. She even taught her four year old granddaughter how to make Pots De Creme (Chocolate Mousse) one afternoon. She and Mario would travel every year. Many vacations were taken to Cape Code, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Virginia, California, as well as Europe and Hawaii. They were accompanied by their traveling companions, brother-in-law, Louis and sister in law, Gloria Cardillo. She and Mario moved to Texas in 2012 to be closer to their daughter. Bettina is predeceased by her husband Mario, parents Domenico and Elisabetta De Santis, brothers, Domenick, Ernest, and Frank. She is survived by her children, son, Christopher Cardillo, daughter in law Kathleen Cardillo and daughter Maria Cardillo Berke, two grandchildren, Jennifer Berke and Alexander Berke, and nieces, Theresa Raccio, Carole De Santis, Elizabeth Louchart, nephews Dominick De Santis, James Delgreco, Arnold Palimieri, Michael Panteleo and many grand nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held on September 11th at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery, located at 330 Berry Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626. Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park oversees the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://alz.org
).