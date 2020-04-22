|
|
COURTNEY, Betty Beatty Betty Beatty Courtney, 79, of Austin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in a local hospital. Betty was born on July 2, 1940 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late William T. and Idell Beatty. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Bobby L. Courtney, and her sister, Billie Beatty Bernstein. Betty had a true servant's heart and a devoted love of Christ. She was a dedicated mother and wife. Betty treasured her children and grandchildren; she especially loved her role as Mamaw. Anyone who knew Betty knows that she was strong, determined and fiercely independent, but she also had an unconditional love of others. She loved her church, Anderson Mill Baptist Church, especially her Ladies Sunday School Class and Bible Study. She is survived by two sons Bobby Courtney, Jr. of Austin, Texas and Keith Courtney of Austin, Texas; one daughter Angela Courtney-Grout and her husband William of Houston, Texas; one brother William T. Beatty, Jr. and his wife Donna of Columbus, Mississippi and three beautiful grandchildren that she adored Emerald and Paisley Courtney of Austin, Texas and Zoe Grout of Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Anderson Mill Baptist Church at 10633 Lake Creek Parkway, Austin, Texas 78750 in memory of Betty Courtney. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Anderson Mill Baptist Church in Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020