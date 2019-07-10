CRAIG, Betty Berry Mrs. Betty Berry Craig, daughter of Ewell Ray Berry and Thelma Corse Berry, resident of Travis County since 1967, died July 7, 2019, at Harmony Point residence in Cedar Park, Texas. Death was attributed to a life well lived. Mrs. Craig, 91, was born May 31, 1928, in Amarillo, Texas. She grew up in the small town in the Texas Panhandle of Miami, Roberts County, Texas. Her late husband, William J. Craig, was a former State Legislator representing the top ten counties of the Texas Panhandle, a County Judge, and a Texas Assistant Attorney General. Their five children are William Berry Craig, Richard N. Craig, Steven C. Craig, Carla C. Barnes, and Leslee C. Wright. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bowman and Brandon Barnes, Jeremy Craig, Weslee and Rachael Wright; and by great grandchildren Donovan, Barrett, and Brenlee Barnes and Oscar, Sarah, and Lucy Craig. She was preceded in death by sisters Vernie Porter and LaVerne Bruce and by grandsons Charles and William Craig. Betty Craig was graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and taught in the Austin Public Schools for several years and later entered the field of real estate. Her long time interest was genealogy. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution having completed proof of seven direct ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. She proved membership in the First Families of the Twin Territories, an organization which recognizes families who entered Indian Territory before it became the state of Oklahoma. Betty submitted papers to the William Barrett Travis Chapter in Austin for membership in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and they were approved. She was an active member in the DRT. Other interests were writing having completed seven books she privately published--five biographies and two genealogies. She held membership in the American Contract Bridge League and had served on the Board of Directors of her local unit. Betty loved bridge and held the rank of Silver Life Master in the ACBL. Visitation will be at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas, from 4-7 p.m. on July 11, 2019. Burial will be at the Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas, on July 12 at 10 a.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers that they honor her with donations to their favorite charities. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 10, 2019