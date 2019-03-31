|
|
BRAUNE, Betty Joyce Roach Born May 10, 1938 in Buda, TX, passed from this life Wed, March 27, 2019 in Austin, TX. She was proceeded in death by daughter Brenda Braune Border of Wharton and parents RJ and Oleta Roach of Buda. She is survived by daughters Patricia Stout (Arch) of Wharton and Sheri Brown (Bryan) of San Marcos, 8 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 siblings, many nieces, nephews and cousins who will greatly miss her. She retired from the Texas Dept. of Health after 20 yrs. She was an avid researcher of family genealogy and had an amazing memory that put us all to shame. Services: Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation, 10am. Memorial Service, 11am. Buda Baptist Church 104 S San Marcos St, Buda.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019