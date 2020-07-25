1/1
JOHNSON, Betty Breen It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Betty Breen Johnson at the age of 90 who died at home peacefully on July 17, 2020. She will be laid to rest on July 23, 2020. She lived most of her life in Austin, Nixon and Bastrop, Texas. She was born on January 5, 1930 in Leesville, Texas to Jonathan Ramsey Keith and Hilda Meta Soefje. Betty loved God, reading her Bible, attending church at Foundation Christian Ministries, spending time with her family, her animals Tuffy and Sugar, and playing with her great granddaughters. Her contentment for life showed in everything she did. Betty is survived by her brother and wife Mike and Connie Bond, her four children and their spouses Randy and Pam Murray, Tracie Miller, Terry and Laura Murray, Tammie and Alan Branson; Grandchildren Kelly Pearson, Britney Williams, Ashlie Lay, Christopher Crocker Jr, Brandy Sample, Amy Betts, Cole Lutzenberger, Toni Pina. Thirteen great grandchildren, Alyssa, Anastasia, Luke, Avery, Bailey, Grace, Sterling, Whitley, Shepherd, Lazarus, Boaz, Carson and Caylee. Betty was blessed with lifelong friends Collie and Nancy Murray. Betty will be forever missed by her family.

