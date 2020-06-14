Betty Clay

CLAY, Betty Long Saturday, June 6, 2020 Betty Long Clay left this earth to reunite with the love of her life Joseph Scott Clay. Betty Lou Long, was born on October 26, 1935 in Grovespring, Missouri to parents Edgar and Clemmo Long. Betty was the youngest of seven children. Betty grew up on her family's farm and attended Hartville High School where she graduated in 1953. After graduation she briefly attend Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. She moved in with her brother Ernie and sister-in-law Faye in Salina Kansas. It was while living in Salina she was introduced to Joseph Scott Clay. Betty and Scott immediately fell in love and were married six weeks later on May 15th, 1955. After they were married, they moved to Scott's home of Austin, Texas to begin a life together. Betty started working at the Texas Health Department, a job she held for more than 30 years. Betty was a long-time member of two local Austin churches, first Windsor Park Baptist Church and currently Hillcrest Baptist Church. Betty's most cherished and revered role was that of wife, mother and grandmother. Betty was a loyal and loving wife for 63 years. She was the backbone of her family, always providing her quiet strength. Betty loved spending time with her grandchildren. After her retirement, she spent her time caring for them with her loving, sweet nature. Her grandchildren always brought a sparkle to her eyes, even in her final days. Betty is survived by her sisters Ila Weaver and June Perkins of Springfield, Missouri; her children, Donna Clay and Scotty Clay; grandchildren, Christina Baxter, Morgan Clay and Cutter Clay and her great grandchild Hadley Scott Baxter. The family would also like to express sincere thanks to Betty's long-time care givers Svetlana Guinn and Viola Downey, as well to the staff of Renaissance Living Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/donate. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.