MITCHELL, Betty Cunningham After a full life, blessed with amazing family, friends, and experiences our sweet Mama, Betty Cunningham Mitchell (aka "Honey") has passed away. Betty lived a life of service to others; always giving her best to each experience that came her way. During her many years working for The University of Texas Ex-Students Association, Betty's professionalism and great sense of humor were invaluable as she escorted Flying Longhorn and Alumni College trips around the world. Later in her career, she brought those same skills to St. Matthews Episcopal Church where she was Executive Assistant to the Clergy, and a cornerstone for the parishioners. After "retiring" Betty wore the Red Vest of the Seton Auxiliary Team earning pins for hundreds of hours service and leadership. Throughout her professional life she put the needs of others ahead of her own in a genuine and kind way. Betty counted her 4 Grandsons as her number one pride and joy. She cheered them on and sang their praises at every opportunity. The boys called Betty "Honey" and that became her new name to many others. A close second pride and joy was UT Austin. A native Austinite, Honey was born with burnt orange blood and never wavered in her all-out enthusiasm for everything UT. At the end of July, Honey was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer; no treatment options were available. Her prognosis was bleak.. a few weeks. We remain stunned by her quick decline and passing. Honey is survived by her children Amy Olguin Pownall (Kevin) and Scott Olguin (Gina Johnson); her Grandsons Bailey Pownall, Mason Mitchell Pownall, Grayson Olguin, and Keegan Olguin; and two sisters, Nancy Satterfield and Martha Funderburgh. She was blessed to have a multitude of dear friends. Friends of 6 months and of 60 years. Friends who reached out with love and support for our precious Honey. We shared your cards and messages everyday at her bedside. Honey was preceded in death by her parents Mary B and William A Cunningham; her older "Brother Bill" Cunningham; sister Mary Jane Cunningham; and first husband Sam Olguin. Also preceding her in death was the love of her life, Fred Mitchell. Betty and Fred had only 7 short years together on earth before his untimely death and Betty had recently expressed joy that she'd see him again soon. Due to covid virus we're postponing our public celebration of Betty's Life of Love. We ask you to wear your burnt orange and raise a "Hook Em Horns" in her honor at the upcoming UT Football home opener. If you're inclined to honor her passing through a donation; this was her favorite: William A. and Mary B. Cunningham Scholarship in Chemical Engineering https://giving.utexas.edu/CunninghAm
OR please consider an Early Detection Foundation of your own choice. With much Love and Gratitude, Amy, Scott and family.