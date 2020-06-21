SACHNIK, Betty Frances Betty Frances Sachnik was born on December 20, 1949, in Houston, Texas, as the second child of Francis Lamar Sachnik and Betty Brown Wyatt Sachnik. The world was enhanced by her arrival and diminished by her departure on June 13, 2020. She is survived by Carl Wood, her husband of 40 fascinating years and her dear children Ben (Christine), Rachel (Paul), Rebecca and Sarah, and by the two lights of her life, glorious granddaughters Parker Diane and Cora Gene. She is also survived by her Dear Father Lamar, loved step-mother Alba and siblings Madeleine, Katherine Ann, Virginia (Timmy), Rebecca (Raymond), Gregory (Amy), Christopher (Carrie), and Margaret (Anthony) and step-siblings Hector (Tina), Alba, and Millie (Elvy). She was also blessed with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished. Betty is thrilled to now rejoin with her cherished mother, baby brother Lamar Wyatt and dear brother Mark. Betty's life was defined by the things she loved. She loved family, the family to which she was born, the family into which she married and the family she raised, and guided, and taught, and prodded into being the wonderful souls they have become. She LOVED those precious granddaughters. Betty Frances loved hot strong coffee in the morning. She loved "right", living it, doing it and most especially, BEING it. She loved loving, truly and intensely. She loved faith, while acknowledging never having quite achieved its goal. She loved friends, both having many of them and being a true one. Betty loved learning, from history, from books (many), from life, both hard times and good. She loved to dance, as Ginger Rogers once remarked both "backwards and in heels". BF loved colors, primarily bright and bold, like herself, while appreciating the pastels. She loved pets, primarily cats but not exclusively. She loved music, adoring the Beatles but also country western and classical. Betty loved nicknames which she liberally applied to parents, siblings, offspring , pets and vehicles. And finally, being a Texas girl born and bred, Betty Frances loved Texas, and those other United States and especially those who protect them. The family is most appreciative to the doctors and staff at Texas Oncology who cared for her with skill and compassion. Betty Frances made the most of her final 22 months while she belligerently resisted the evil inconvenience of cancer, which she eventually outsmarted by avoiding the worst of its foul ravages. If she had had regret, the only one would be in missing the further growth of Parker and Cora. Betty Frances would only agree to the mourning our loss of her if it were not done to excess. She would have suggested that we cry when we need to and laugh at every opportunity. Betty loved flowers and always gladly accepted them, however, if you feel you must, in lieu of them, feel free to donate to any local food bank of your choice. A celebration of the life of Betty Frances Sachnik will be held in a Mass in South Austin at: St. Paul Catholic Church 10000 David Moore Dr. Austin, TX 78748 2:00 P. M. on Thursday June 25, 2020 Please respect the necessity and restrictions of required social distancing and wearing of masks. An additional service will be held in Richardson, TX, at a time to be determined.



