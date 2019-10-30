Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Betty Gregoire Obituary
GREGOIRE, Betty Betty Gregoire, age 93, of Austin, Texas died on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 with her family by her side. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Charles Gregoire and leaves behind her two sons, Jerome (Stephanie) Gregoire of Austin TX, Timothy (Colleen) Gregoire of Lawrence KS, 4 grandchildren, Jerome Gregoire of Austin, TX, Charles (Jamie) Gregoire of Austin, TX, Megan (Jeffrey) Matthyssen of Austin TX, Maxwell (Shasta) Gregoire of Albuquerque, NM and 5 great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Juliet and Natalie Gregoire and Benjamin and Willa Matthyssen, whom she adored. In addition to her life's work as homemaker, high school teacher and community volunteer, she served multiple terms as Assessor of Platte County, Missouri in the 80s and 90s until her retirement from office in 1997. A memorial mass will be held in celebration on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Emmaus Catholic Church in Lakeway, Texas beginning with a visitation at 9:30am and Mass at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Austin's Christopher House.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 30, 2019
