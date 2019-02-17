Services Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 (512) 452-8811 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Austin , TX 78705 View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Hillcrest Baptist Church 3838 Steck Ave. Austin , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Betty Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Hill

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers HILL, Betty Betty Weyline Roberts Hill passed on to her heavenly home on February 14, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1928 to the Rev. Leo B. and Edith Bell Roberts in Pleasant Grove just outside of Pensacola, Florida. Her childhood was spent surrounded by a large extended family and loving parents. While she was still in high school she fell in love with a handsome young sailor from Texas named John Hill who was stationed in Pensacola during WWII. After the war John returned to Texas to attend Baylor University and Betty stayed in Florida as a student at Stetson University, but after two years of being apart they finally married on June 16, 1947 in Florida and she and John moved to Texas. Following John's graduation, they lived in several small Texas towns where he was involved in education as a coach, teacher, and principal. In 1956 John accepted a position as an elementary school principal in Bay City where they moved with their growing family. Betty always worked to help support the family, frequently as a church secretary. She was smart, creative and loved children. It was here she established and taught at a private kindergarten called the "Humpty Dumpty School" for eight years. At that time kindergarten was not part of the public school system and her private kindergarten quickly became a great place for parents to prepare their children to enter public school. In 1965 the family moved to Austin where John joined the staff of the Texas State Teachers Association. Betty continued in education teaching kindergarten at the Trinity United Church of Christ. The family worshiped at Hyde Park Baptist Church for over twenty-five years. While at Hyde Park Baptist, Betty worked as a church secretary and she was instrumental in starting the Career/Singles Department at the HPBC. Betty loved entertaining and was a wonderful cook, frequently opening her home to these young adults to whom she became a mentor. She saw many of them, including her children, fall in love, get married and start their own families. As Austin grew and traffic increased, John and Betty moved their membership to Hillcrest Baptist, closer to their home, where they could participate in more of the activities. They made many special friends who remained close, particularly during John's illness. In 1986 she and John purchased a farm and farmhouse in Lee county where they would spend weekends tending cattle and enjoying time with their family. After John passed away in 2004 she remained in Austin but in 2007 she decided to move to Pleasanton, a smaller, slower paced community with family members nearby. She was able to enjoy grandchildren and later great-grandchildren. Our mother was artistic not only in oil painting but also in sewing, floral design, and interior decorating. She loved being close to her large family but she always missed John and her friends and family in Austin. After several medical issues she moved to an assisted living facility in Pleasanton where she continued to use her talents for the Lord. She played the piano for the weekly church service at Argent Court where she lived and made new friends. She was a giving and nurturing lady all of her life. Visitation will be at Weed-Corley-Fish North, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd. on Monday, February 18 from 5-7pm. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on February 19 at 1:30pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3838 Steck Ave. followed by a Graveside Service at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville. Pallbearers will be Betty's nine grandsons and honorary pallbearers are Pedro Ledesma and Herman Hayden. Betty was pre-deceased by her husband John, her parents Rev. Leo and Edith Roberts, and her brother Douglas Roberts. She is survived by her four children: Nancy Hill Cavendish (Bob); Patricia Hill Hindes (Jim); John Hill, Jr. (Cynthia); and Betty Jean Hill Ryden (Ben Laney). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: John Cavendish, Andrew Cavendish (Stefanie Segura Cavendish), Will Cavendish (Rachel Johnson), Daniel Hindes (Lauren), Amy Hindes Shearrer (Clifton), Carter Hindes (Laura), Amanda Hindes Carpenter (Jarrod), Terence Hill, Elaina Hill Lopez (Oscar), Jacob Hill (Jamie), Matt Ryden (Ellie), and Chris Ryden (Karla) and 17 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by four special nephews: Larry Hill (Debra), Roy Hill, Frank Hill (Katrena), Sam Hill (Peggy), and many great nephews and nieces. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3838 Steck Ave, Austin, Texas 78759 or Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 1007 Kathleen Drive, Pleasanton, Texas, 78064 Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries