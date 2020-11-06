SELLERS, Betty Jan Kee Betty Jan Kee Sellers was born January 5, 1935, to James Truett Kee and Clara Crocker Kee. She peacefully went Home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 4, 2020. Betty grew up on Kinney Avenue in Austin, Texas, where her backyard was Zilker Park and Barton Springs. She graduated from Austin High School in 1953. On October 2, 1954, she married Mike Sellers and the two recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. They moved to Manor in 1955, where they raised their family. Betty began her career with the Texas Health Department in 1954, and later went on to become the secretary for B&B Electric. Betty was an active member of the Elgin Church of Christ, Soft Touch Ministries, and the Elgin Garden Club. She was a lifelong artist, seamstress, gardener, and rancher's wife. Betty was still mowing her yard, weeding, and gardening up until just a few short weeks ago. Betty was at home surrounded by her husband, three sons, two granddaughters, and daughter-in-law when she was called Home. Betty was preceded in death by both her parents; and maternal grandparents, Alberta and A F Crocker of Smithville; and her mother and father-in-law, Ida Belle and Logan Sellers of Manor. Betty is survived by her husband, Mike Arnold Sellers; her three sons, Larry Sellers of Manor, Mark Sellers and his wife Laurie of Lometa, and Curtis Sellers and his wife Lori of Manor; her six grandchildren, Bobby Sellers and wife Jill of Lampasas, Julie Sellers of Lampasas, Larry Sellers and wife Danielle of Leander, Danna and husband Travis Parks of Salado, Clinton Sellers of Austin, and Calie and husband Sam Whitaker of Groesbeck; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Georgia and Milton Miller; and numerous extended family and dear friends. Family requests Memorial Contributions be made in Betty's Memory to the Elgin Church of Christ. Family and friends will gather for visitation at the Elgin Cemetery, Friday, November 6th from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM with Brother Jason Wilder presiding. Arrangements and care are entrusted to: