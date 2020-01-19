|
|
JAMES, Betty Jean (Wilson) Betty J. (Wilson) James, 89 of Lakeway, our loving mother, grandmother (Mimi), and great-grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 11, 2020. The family will be celebrating her life at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Cook Walden Forest Oaks with Reverend Bonnie McKinstry officiating. Betty was born in 1930 to Kenneth A. and Minnie Pearl Wilson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1947, and attended the University of Texas. Her career began at Fidelity State Bank, where she met and later married her first husband William D. Lewis in 1949. They were married for 10 years and had three beautiful daughters. Betty was an accomplished legal secretary and legal office manager for several prominent law firms in Austin and her work career spanned some 45 years, it also included being a realtor and later in life, a business partner with her family. In 1968 she married Thomas E. James, Sr. and they combined their two families. For 19 years, they lived in Austin and Dallas, enjoying travel to conventions and to their cabin in Oakley, Utah. Betty's greatest joy was after retirement living in Lakeway, making friends with her neighbors and being a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone who met Betty loved her, and she loved taking care of her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren and they adored her. She was the Matriarch and anchor of her family, her presence and love will be with us always. Betty is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Garrison-Corbitt & her husband Curtis A. Corbitt, daughter Denise J. James, grandson William D. Garrison & his wife Ashley L. Garrison, great-grandchildren, Jax A. Garrison & Hunter K. Garrison. Her step children, Mary Ann James, Jo Ellen James, Thomas E. James, Jr., and Louisa G. James. Her step grandchildren, Edward T. Wallace, Joseph J. Wallace, Elizabeth J. Burnett, & Megan Burnett. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sheryl J. Lewis, her parents Kenneth A. Wilson & Minnie Pearl Wilson, and her husbands William D. Lewis & Thomas E. James, Sr. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the Staff Of Baylor Scott & White Hospital-Lakeway, St David's Hospital and Jules at Kindred Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020