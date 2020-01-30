|
|
BORING, Betty Jean Kruse Betty Jean Kruse Boring, 76, passed away on January 9, 2020 in Marble Falls, Texas. As Betty wished, there will be no services. Betty was born in Hutto, Texas to Louie and Lucille Kruse on February 23, 1943. She later married Philip Boring and together they raised their son, Philip Boring Jr. She retired from the Texas Department of Transportation then started her second career with her husband Phil until they retired with their long time Kingsland business Phil's Appliance. Betty loved Camping and traveling, bluegrass festivals with her husband, reading and spending time with her family. Betty was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. She never knew a stranger and spent her whole life taking care of other people. She was truly an angel from heaven. She is now back with her life partner, her husband of 60 years. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip Boring Sr. Betty is survived by her son, Philip Boring Jr and his wife Lisa of Jarrell; grandson, Cameron Boring of Salado; sister, Josie Boatright and husband Jerry of Kingsland; nephew, Michael Boatright sister in law, Jean Inman of Austin. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children,s Research Hospital at . Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 30, 2020