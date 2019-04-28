Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
8001 Mesa Dr.
Austin, TX

Betty Jo Mahon Obituary
MAHON, Betty Jo Betty Jo Ogburn Mahon, a faithful servant of Christ, a beloved mother and grandmother, devoted wife, an amazing soloist, and a loyal friend passed away on April 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the Reverend James A. Mahon. She also was an exceptional equestrian, an advocate of all creatures great and small and a gardener of beautiful roses and flowers. She taught preschool and then was an administrative assistant at the Seminary of the Southwest and at First United Methodist Church, Georgetown. Her kindness and compassion will live on through everyone who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Julie Rocha and husband Felipe Rocha, son James H. Mahon and wife Laura Mahon, grandchildren Santiago Rocha, Annabel and Katherine Mahon, sister Lilree Jackson and nieces Janie Kessie, Diane Jackson and Eileen Kuhn. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, May 4th at First Presbyterian Church, 8001 Mesa Dr., Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CanCare at cancare.org/donate or by mail at 9575 Katy Freeway Suite 428, Houston, Texas 77024 and be sure to dedicate the donation to Betty Jo Mahon. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019
