Betty Jo Peters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERS, Betty Jo In Loving Memory of Betty Jo Peters August 7, 1931- June 21, 2020 Betty Jo Peters went to be with our Lord on June 21, 2020, at Arden Courts, with her daughter by her side. She was the only child of Ethylene and Edward, born on August 7, 1931, in Hondo, Texas. She grew up surrounded by her loving uncles and aunts. Betty graduated from Brackenridge High School ('48) in San Antonio and attended Southwest Texas State College and Texas A&I ('53). She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Alfred F. Peters in 2014, and beloved son, David Ward, on March 26, 2019. She was truly dedicated to her husband, Al, during their 62 years together, through many years of adventures and happiness. Even during the 26 years of his sickness, which still were filled with love and joy! She will be greatly missed by her loving family; daughter Nancy and her husband, Jack Crowley; her granddaughter, Rachel Gandy and her husband, Trace; her grandson, John B. Crowley, III; and two great-grandchildren, Willie and Townes. Her wonderful brother-in-laws and their loving spouses, many nieces and nephews and their families, and her precious cousin, Katherine Flatt of Pearland, TX. They were all her pride and joy! She was extremely proud of her family, made life-long friends, and truly cherished her church, her pastors; Dr. Bill Denham, Dr. Browning Ware, Dr. Roger Paynter, Dr. Don Searles, and Dr. Doug Keenan, and many Sunday School teachers. Betty was a church member for 55 years, active in PrimeTimers, Concordant and Mixed Nuts classes. We would like to express much gratitude to the staff at Arden Courts and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Betty through this time of confinement due to the Covid pandemic. A private family burial was held at Lytle Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later time at the First Austin Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Austin Church Attn: Hope Fund or Alzheimer's Association. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved