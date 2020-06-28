PETERS, Betty Jo In Loving Memory of Betty Jo Peters August 7, 1931- June 21, 2020 Betty Jo Peters went to be with our Lord on June 21, 2020, at Arden Courts, with her daughter by her side. She was the only child of Ethylene and Edward, born on August 7, 1931, in Hondo, Texas. She grew up surrounded by her loving uncles and aunts. Betty graduated from Brackenridge High School ('48) in San Antonio and attended Southwest Texas State College and Texas A&I ('53). She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Alfred F. Peters in 2014, and beloved son, David Ward, on March 26, 2019. She was truly dedicated to her husband, Al, during their 62 years together, through many years of adventures and happiness. Even during the 26 years of his sickness, which still were filled with love and joy! She will be greatly missed by her loving family; daughter Nancy and her husband, Jack Crowley; her granddaughter, Rachel Gandy and her husband, Trace; her grandson, John B. Crowley, III; and two great-grandchildren, Willie and Townes. Her wonderful brother-in-laws and their loving spouses, many nieces and nephews and their families, and her precious cousin, Katherine Flatt of Pearland, TX. They were all her pride and joy! She was extremely proud of her family, made life-long friends, and truly cherished her church, her pastors; Dr. Bill Denham, Dr. Browning Ware, Dr. Roger Paynter, Dr. Don Searles, and Dr. Doug Keenan, and many Sunday School teachers. Betty was a church member for 55 years, active in PrimeTimers, Concordant and Mixed Nuts classes. We would like to express much gratitude to the staff at Arden Courts and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Betty through this time of confinement due to the Covid pandemic. A private family burial was held at Lytle Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later time at the First Austin Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Austin Church Attn: Hope Fund or Alzheimer's Association. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.