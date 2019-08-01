|
TOOKER, Betty Jo (Roper) Age 91 of New Braunfels, passed away on July 30, 2019. Betty was born on December 29, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Samuel Chester and Bertha Jean (Cypert) Roper. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Kenneth Tooker, her son, Mark Tooker, her parents, her brother, William Roper and sister, Norma Rutland and husband Mac Burnett. Survivors include her loving daughters, Susan Presley and husband Roy, and Donna Svenson and husband Mark; daughter-in-law, Jean Tooker; grandchildren, Allison Buegeler and husband Kevin, Roxanne Ramey and husband Chris, David Tooker and wife Ann, Joshua Presley, Rachel O'Brien and husband Andy, Rebekah Presley, Moriah Svenson, Micah Svenson and wife Rachel, and Arel Svenson; great-grandchildren, Madison, Colin, Katie, Emily, Samuel, Thomas, Henry, Jackson, Gwyneth, Tristan, Christie, Electra, and Shadoe; sister, Jane Roy; brother, Robert Roper and wife Jeanette; sister-in-law, Deenie Roper Tillman and husband Joe; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville and Chaplain Michael McClung officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019