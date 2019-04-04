HASKELL, Betty June Echternach Betty June Echternach Haskell, 93, passed away in Austin March 25, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 1, 1925 in Lewiston, Idaho. Hers was a fine Western girlhood, practicing synchronized swimming with friends in the Snake River, scrapbooking, and learning to drive at age 12. She attended the University of Idaho, at first majoring in home economics but soon switching to political science, a subject which became her lifelong passion. Shortly after WWII she moved on to the University of Chicago and got a master's degree. She then wrote away to newspapers all over the country, seeking work as a reporter, and received an offer from the Honolulu Star-Bulletin. She loved living in Hawaii in the late 1940s, but did not stop there, soon getting a civilian job with Army occupation forces in Japan. At last she moved back to the U.S., working briefly as a reporter in the San Francisco Bay Area. Then, deciding journalism was no longer for her, she enrolled at the University of California-Berkeley, getting a B.S. and a Ph.D. in nutrition. There followed employment as a professor of nutrition at the University of California-Davis, the University of Illinois, and ultimately UT Austin. While on the Illinois faculty in the late 1970s, she came to Austin on a visiting professorship. Charmed by the city, she soon decided to move here. Wanting to be near Barton Springs, where she would regularly swim for many years, she bought a notorious A.D. Stenger-designed house, correcting with an iron will its structural flaws and at the same time making it even more beautiful. She was an expert and energetic gardener, a doting owner of Siberian huskies and Abyssinian (and other) cats, and of course a ferocious reader of newspapers. She also cooked enthusiastically and brilliantly for her friends. She is survived by a niece, three grandnieces, one great-grandniece, and two great-grandnephews. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary