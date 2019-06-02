|
|
KNAPHLE, Betty M. Betty M. Knaphle, 102, originally of Binghamton, NY, died peacefully at her home on April 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Knaphle. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Bernard Devine; son Thomas L. Knaphle; three grandchildren, Jason Devine and wife Crystal, Allison Devine and husband Matthew Cooper, and grandson Alexander Devine; and three great-granddaughters, Sydney Devine, Hallie Cooper, and Lola Cooper. Betty, born in Owego, NY, was a resident of Binghamton for over fifty years. She moved to Austin in 2011 to be close to her family. Friends will remember her colorful adult coloring book artwork and her beautiful smile. A family memorial service will be held in Austin, followed by a service in Binghamton on Sunday, June 16. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to contribute to their favorite charity in her name.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019