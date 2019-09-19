|
JONES, Betty Marie Betty Jones, known to her family and friends as "Gaga," passed away on September 13, 2019. She was 95 years old. Betty's family meant everything to her. She will be loved and remembered by her son, Rodney and his wife Sally of Austin; daughter, Robin and her husband Rick Fenlaw of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Jennifer and Luke Schwoch, Gretchen and Grant Watson, Suzanne Jones and Rene Reyes, and Frank and Stephanie Fenlaw, all of Austin, Meredith and Austin Johnson of Tomball, and Molly Fenlaw of Wichita Falls. Gaga had five great-granddaughters; Illiana, Halle, Lucy, Margot, and Parker Kate. Betty was surely greeted in heaven by her beloved husband, Frank E. Jones. A member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church for over 50 years, Betty loved the Lord and loved her church. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday September 20, 2019 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church 8134 Mesa Drive with Reverend Merrill Wade presiding. The family would like to thank those who cared for Betty at Longhorn Village and Belmont Village during her last years. We offer special thanks to Success at Longhorn and Peg at Belmont for the care and comfort they gave. Memorial donations in memory of Betty may be made to St. Matts Austin or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 19, 2019