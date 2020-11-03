WEST, Betty Thursday, October 29, 2020, the gates of heaven opened wide to welcome its newest angel, Betty West, 86. She was met with loving arms by her husband, Harold D. West, who preceded her on January 23, 2004. Betty was born in Poteet, TX on July 6, 1934 as the second of eight children. Betty is survived by her son, Ron and his wife, Sheryl; daughter, Jo Nell and her husband Jim; and daughter, Bonnie and her husband Ron; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings: Sonny Boy, Pat, Leota, Burt, Judy, and Leon. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, Ray; her granddaughter, Kacy; her parents, Ollie and Nell; and her sister, Nelda. Betty dedicated her life to the care and education of others. She worked in a nursing home for 14 years; operated a home daycare for over 30 years; worked in her church nursery; and taught Vacation Bible School and special needs classes. Betty's faith was the guiding principle in her life and led to her being an active and valued member of her church communities. She was always willing to lend a hand and share a word, or several, of the gospel to others. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched. Betty's services are as follows: Visitation: Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks 6300 W Wm Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749 from 5 8 PM. Funeral: Nov 5, 2020 at Kinney Ave Christian Fellowship 1801 Kinney Ave, Austin, TX 78704 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the American Diabetes Association
or The Gideons International.