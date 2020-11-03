1/1
Betty West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST, Betty Thursday, October 29, 2020, the gates of heaven opened wide to welcome its newest angel, Betty West, 86. She was met with loving arms by her husband, Harold D. West, who preceded her on January 23, 2004. Betty was born in Poteet, TX on July 6, 1934 as the second of eight children. Betty is survived by her son, Ron and his wife, Sheryl; daughter, Jo Nell and her husband Jim; and daughter, Bonnie and her husband Ron; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings: Sonny Boy, Pat, Leota, Burt, Judy, and Leon. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, Ray; her granddaughter, Kacy; her parents, Ollie and Nell; and her sister, Nelda. Betty dedicated her life to the care and education of others. She worked in a nursing home for 14 years; operated a home daycare for over 30 years; worked in her church nursery; and taught Vacation Bible School and special needs classes. Betty's faith was the guiding principle in her life and led to her being an active and valued member of her church communities. She was always willing to lend a hand and share a word, or several, of the gospel to others. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched. Betty's services are as follows: Visitation: Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks 6300 W Wm Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749 from 5 8 PM. Funeral: Nov 5, 2020 at Kinney Ave Christian Fellowship 1801 Kinney Ave, Austin, TX 78704 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please donate to either the American Diabetes Association or The Gideons International.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved