HAMMOND, Bettye Ann Bettye Ann Hammond, formerly of Austin, TX, passed away peacefully in her residence in Springfield, MO on December 27, 2018. She was 96 years old. Bettye was born on November 27, 1922 in East Peoria, IL to Mina and Thomas Lawrence, the youngest of their 6 children. Bettye graduated high school in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Her daughter, Ruthie, was born in 1942, during Bettye's first marriage to Robert Cowart. After moving to Tulsa in 1944, Bettye worked as a copywriter for Brown Duncan department store. In 1950, Bettye married Robert R. Hammond, who later founded both Glastron and Hammond boat companies. They lived in Tulsa, OK and Arlington, TX prior to settling in Austin for the next 62 years. The couple loved to travel and spent many months at their home in Acapulco or on their boat, the Escapar, in between trips all over the world. Bettye's early career as a copywriter reflected her lifelong love of words. Bettye was an avid reader and loved doing crosswords, playing Scrabble and Mah-Jongg, and doing puzzles. She was also a volunteer reader for the Texas Institute for the Blind, recording books on tape. Bettye was a church choir director while in Tulsa and her love of music remained constant throughout her life. In her later years Bettye enjoyed her time with her caregiver and friend Carol Zimmerman and Carol's daughter Lainie Cortright, who kept her days active and filled with laughter to the end. Bettye is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hammond, her daughter, Ruthie Pratt, and son, Don Hammond, and her grandson, Randy Pratt. She is survived by her granddaughters, Kirsten Lynch and Laurelyn Pratt, as well as her great granddaughters, Kaity and Jessie Lynch. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Bettye to Hospice of Austin and the Austin Public Library. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary