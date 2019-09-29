|
HALL, Beulah Faye Beulah Faye Hall, 82, of Austin, died Thursday, September 26th. She was born in Round Rock, TX on November 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Beulah Johnnie (Hurd) and Isiah Mercer, Sr. She was the widow of Melvin Emanuel Hall. The Celebration of her Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5th at St. John College Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Harvey officiating. Rev. Dr. G.V. Clark will be the eulogist. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to the church 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, October 4th. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Mrs. Hall had selected before her life transition Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019