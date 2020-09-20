LIMUEL, Beulah O. Beulah O. Limuel, 87, of Austin died Wednesday, September 16th. She was born in Austin, TX on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Lucille (Arnold) and Henry Organ, Sr. Beulah was the widow of Emanuel Limuel, Sr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/
accounts/7325565/ beulahlimuel) will be 11AM on Friday, September 25th at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of St. Luke M.B.C. with Pastor Ivory Rich officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Thursday, September 24th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.