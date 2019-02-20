Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Beverley Stengel
STENGEL, Beverley Sue Ward Beverley Sue Ward Stengel, 78, of Austin, TX, passed away February 14, 2019. She was born in Austin, TX on April 5, 1940. Beverley graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin, TX and received a B.S. from the University of Texas, College of Pharmacy in 1962. She was married to Bobby Stengel of Austin, TX on September 1, 1962. Bev had a long and varied career in Pharmacy and worked for local hospitals and drug stores. Her last and longest tenure was with the State of Texas at the Austin State School. She was a member of AOII, CAPA, TPA and a Life Member of the Texas Exes. She had a love of Longhorn sports, reading and collecting books on cooking and gardening. Beverley is survived by her husband Bobby, daughters Kimberley Stengel of Austin and Jennifer Stengel of Houston; nieces LeeAnn Stengel of Houston, Laura Kaye Hudson of Houston, Stacey Beth Gardner of Austin and nephew Scott Alan Mann of Longview; sister Linda Beth Cunningham of Mason and brother-in-law Rick Mann of Houston. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Please visit Beverley's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Walk to Cure Arthritis Austin or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
