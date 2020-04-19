|
|
GALLOWAY, Beverly Franklin "Jean" Beverly Franklin Galloway, 67, of Austin died Sunday, April 12th. She was born in Austin, TX on September 6, 1952, a daughter of the late Marie Ann (McMarion) and Merthie Q Franklin. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Monday, April 20th at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin. No other Public Service Planned. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Her daughter, Andrena Sherman wants to thank all who have bestowed great acts of kindness during this season of life. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020