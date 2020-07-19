COWSERT, Beverly Grace Coffey Beverly Grace Cowsert passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle against ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Beverly was born January 22, 1954, in Houston. She graduated from Lamar High School of Houston in 1972 and went on to The University of Texas at Austin, where she was an Alpha Chi Omega member and graduated in 1975. She began her career at Sakowitz in Houston and soon moved to Joske's, where she spent 10 years in various roles, most notably as bridal director for multiple Houston-area stores. After a few years as the store manager at St. Agnes Uniforms, she changed careers to become a high school teacher. She taught primarily business- and marketing-related classes at Memorial High School in Houston and then Westwood High School in Austin, where she also served as sponsor of their DECA chapters. Over the years, she took hundreds of students to competitive events and had many winners. She loved her job and her students, was a passionate supporter of her alma mater, enjoyed entertaining family and friends, traveling, and movies. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Grace Coffey, and brother, Robert Coffey. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gary Cowsert of Austin; daughter, Andrea Cowsert (Ian Hoffer) of Oceanside, CA; son, Adam Cowsert of Austin; sister, Carolyn Besselman (Jerry) of Canyon Lake, TX; father- and mother-in-law, Dwaine and Betty Cowsert of Excelsior Springs, MO; sister-in-law, Kathy Richards of Lathrop, MO; brother-in-law, Dale Cowsert (Jeanise) of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Amelia and Connor Hoffer; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held Friday, July 24, 10:00 a.m. in Houston at Forest Park Lawndale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate in memory of Beverly to the ALS Association of Texas. https://www.alstexas.org/donate/