|
|
DAUGHERTY, Beverly Jean Graff Beverly Jean Graff Daugherty, 90, passed away peacefully on December 2, after living with Parkinson's disease for 12 years. Beverly was born to H. Waldo Graff and Vera Carmichael Robb on Father's Day, June 16, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas. Beverly graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio where she was elected Drum Major of the Lassos, a spirit and performance organization of which she loved. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin where she earned a degree in Physical Education. She was then accepted to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she received her Physical Therapy degree. Beverly remained on staff at the medical branch for three years treating patients. In the summers, she travelled to Gonzales Warm Springs to treat the handicapped children who were in rehabilitation. Beverly loved Galveston and all it had to offer; the beach, dancing and spending time in the sun. In 1956, Beverly married her sweetheart Ralph Daugherty, a Lieutenant in the Army. They were married in Beaumont and moved to Austin for Ralph to enter law school at the University of Texas, while Beverly worked as a physical therapist for the orthopedic group of Griffin and Fox. After several years in private practice, Beverly was one of the first physical therapists hired by the City of Austin's Public Health Department to provide physical therapy to homebound patients. Her patients loved her and she encouraged them to always work hard and do their best. After retiring, Beverly committed herself to supporting Ralph and his law firm. She was the "matriarch" of the firm and took every new young attorney and their wives under her wing. She wanted everyone to feel welcomed and to make a difference in the community. Her life centered on family and community. She had one daughter, Paige Kendyl. Her daughter's activities and school commitments became a priority. Beverly was the "second mother" to many children as all would congregate at her home. She was happiest when she was helping others. Beverly was generous with her time. She was actively involved in The Women's Symphony League, Helping Hand Home for Children, Austin Woman's Club, Austin Law Wives and numerous other organizations. Beverly especially loved being a docent at the Governor's Mansion. Later, she was asked to serve as an advisor on the University of Texas School of Nursing Board which she was honored to accept. Beverly's favorite pastime was knitting. She loved to knit and make baby blankets for dear friends and family upon their new arrivals. Sometimes she would show up with a vest or sweater simply made for you. She and Ralph loved to travel the world exploring and learning. Beverly would always attend all the University of Texas Longhorn sporting events with Ralph, but The Longhorn Band was all she really cared about watching. After Ralph's death in 2014, Beverly moved in with her daughter Kendyl where she remained until her passing. Beverly is survived by her devoted daughter, Kendyl Daugherty Richards and her husband, Edmund Burke "Sonny" Richards, and her two loving granddaughters Paige Daugherty Richards and Courtney Lord Robb Richards all of Austin. She is also survived by her younger brother, Dr. Howard T. Graff of Hamshire, Texas. The family wishes to thank Jessica Mojica, Beverly's dutiful caregiver who provided endless support and love to her for the last four years, and to Diana Valdez and Rose Ellis who took care of her prior to Ralph's death. We also give thanks to Patricia Smith RN, Sandra Frellsen MD and Candy Gomez, CMA of Hospice Austin for their unwavering support, guidance, and love to all of us through the years. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Austin. A reception will follow immediately after the service in Fellowship Hall with graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Austin Memorial Park. Those desiring to make a contribution to honor Beverly's life may donate to The Helping Hand Home for Children, 3804 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751 or The Austin Symphony Orchestra, 1101 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701 or to a . Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019