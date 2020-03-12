|
SHOEMAKER, Beverly Jean Beverly Jean Shoemaker, 82 passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, with her husband, Bud, and daughter, Denise, by her side. Beverly was born on June 5, 1937, in Wellington, Kansas. She later moved to Arkansas City, Kansas where she and Bud grew up together as High School sweethearts. They married on October 21, 1957. She and Bud raised their two children in Houston and moved to Brenham, Texas in 1985 where the High Hopes Ranch began. Beverly raised and showed several champion horses. She won all the top honors and was on the cover of "Horseman Magazine" in July 1983, and had an incredible horse showing career. Beverly is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bud, her son David 59 and daughter Denise 58 and grandchildren, Dalton 23 and Daylen 19. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14 @ 11am, Twin Lakes Fellowship, 1150 S. Bell Blvd. Cedar Park, Texas 78613. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Austin Christian Fellowship, 6401 Riverplace Blvd, Austin TX. 78730 or Twin Lakes Fellowship, 1150 S Bell Blvd, Cedar Park TX 78613.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020