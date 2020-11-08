OLSON, Beverly Taylor 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 29, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was born and educated in Joliet, Illinois. She and Allen Olson married in 1950. She and her family moved to Springfield, Illinois then Winfield, Illinois, where she retired from Spiegel. She and her husband retired to Ormond Beach, Florida in 1991. Her husband pre-deceased her in 2006. Beverly moved to Austin, TX in 2012. Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy Gerard of Austin, Texas, and Pamela Metcalf of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Grandchildren include Shelton Metcalf of Washington, DC and Jessica Gerard of Austin, Texas. Also surviving is a sister, Susan Rimbo, of AZ and a brother, Louis Gibbons, of TX. Beverly was devoted to her family, enjoyed homemaking, baking, travel and her grandchildren. Dessert was a favorite! The service and burial in Ormond Beach, Florida on November 7, 2020, is private and there will be no visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store