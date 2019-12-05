|
|
WHITE, Beverly Ann Owens Beverly Ann Owens White, 76, of Austin, died November 29th. She was born in Austin, TX on September 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Berline (Washington) and Willie Owens, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Friday, December 6th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 3 PM to 6 PM on today to 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 5, 2019