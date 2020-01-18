|
|
CRAWFORD, Bill Bill Crawford lost his battle with the flu, pneumonia and Post-Polio Syndrome on January 2, 2020. Bill and his wife, Pat, moved to Bastrop on Halloween day 1992. Bastrop immediately became Home. Bill and Pat were true partners for over forty five years in all they did. Halloween became a major annual event for Bill. A 7 ft. witch and terrifying "haunted houses" were an annual neighborhood attraction. Bill announced Christmas parades, Patriotic Celebrations in the park, lead the famous "lawn chair brigade" , helped with tours of the Fairview Cemetery, Historic Homes Tours, golf tournaments and just about any community event he could find. He was the "Sound Guy". He loved working with Chester Eitze at the Bastrop Opera House helping with productions, remodeling and generally just being there. He got to use his creativity thanks to Chester. Bill was selected "Man of the Year" by the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce in 1998. That designation meant a lot to him. Yesterfest in Fisherman's park was one of his most treasured events. He spearheaded the event for the Opera House for 5 years. None of us who were involved will ever forget the "great Longhorn escape", among other Yesterfest happenings. Bill was an accomplished professional musician who recorded at the Norman Petty Studio in Clovis New Mexico in the late 1960's. Bill performed in front of an audience for the last time at the Bastrop Opera House New Year's Eve event in 1998 with his friend Signa Andersson. Post-polio syndrome kept him from many physical actives including playing music. However, he quickly became involved with the Bastrop Historical Society Community Garage Sale. He had great fun with his "blue light special" and was looking forward to the next one. Bill was a kind and loving soul who cared deeply about his friends and family and community. Bill made many lasting and caring friendships at the dog park and in Bastrop. He loved animals. Trips to the Dog Park became a twice a day event for him and his dogs "Pooch" and "Lucy". Bill loved his cats, the possums and raccoons, road runners and, yes the Bastrop Chickens that populated our yard Bill was born in Slayton Texas and grew up in Clovis New Mexico. He was the son of Dr. Bill Crawford, deceased, and his mother Ruth Ortiz and step-father Leo Ortiz of Bastrop. He is survived by brothers Mike and Chris, sisters Camille and Jessica, step mother, Dodie and stepsister Jennifer, her sons Jett and Jace, Camille's children and grandchildren., Bill was surrounded by a loving very special extended family of Pat's three daughters, Carla (Jack) Nuttall of Clovis, NM, , Julie (Denis) Arrey of Albuquerque, NM and Tina (Jamie) New of Lake Conchas, NM He was lovingly "Uncle Bill" to grandchildren, Vanessa, Shannon, Christopher, Brannon and Alex, great grandchildren Eve, Olen ,Rainey, Bode, Micky , Kaya, Chloe, Aubrey, Mara, Charlotte, Luka, Ezra and Elise. Bill adored them. An informal life celebration for Bill will be held on January 21 at the Bastrop County Museum at 924 Main Street from 6:00 to 7:30. He loved these Bastrop "get toethers" so much. Anyone wishing to do so may make a contribution to the Bastrop County Animal Shelter in honor of Bill.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 18, 2020