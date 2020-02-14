|
KNESEK, Bill Bill Knesek, age 59 of Rowlett, TX, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born March 6, 1960, in Austin, TX, to Billy Bob Sr. and Carolyn (Tarwater) Knesek. Bill was a faithful member of North Cities United Pentecostal Church and is remembered as loving and devoted by his family and many friends. Bill is survived by his wife: Lynn Knesek of Rowlett, TX; children: Joey and Kathleen Knesek of McKinney, TX, Kristen and Craig Shank of Rowlett, TX, and Bryan Harrison of Abilene, TX; mother: Carolyn Limas and husband Roy of Wimberley, TX; siblings: Tammy Basey of Kyle, TX, Bobby Knesek of Rowlett, TX, Pam and Mike Devine of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren: McKenzie, Craigie, London, Madylen, Bynsen, Mattox, Carson, Julian, Eleanor, and Shelby Kate; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020