Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Knesek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Knesek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Knesek Obituary
KNESEK, Bill Bill Knesek, age 59 of Rowlett, TX, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born March 6, 1960, in Austin, TX, to Billy Bob Sr. and Carolyn (Tarwater) Knesek. Bill was a faithful member of North Cities United Pentecostal Church and is remembered as loving and devoted by his family and many friends. Bill is survived by his wife: Lynn Knesek of Rowlett, TX; children: Joey and Kathleen Knesek of McKinney, TX, Kristen and Craig Shank of Rowlett, TX, and Bryan Harrison of Abilene, TX; mother: Carolyn Limas and husband Roy of Wimberley, TX; siblings: Tammy Basey of Kyle, TX, Bobby Knesek of Rowlett, TX, Pam and Mike Devine of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren: McKenzie, Craigie, London, Madylen, Bynsen, Mattox, Carson, Julian, Eleanor, and Shelby Kate; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -