OTT JR., William J Bill Ott, 93, of Austin, TX passed away March 18, 2020. He was born in Cuero, Tx on April 30, 1926. He served in the U. S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII. After being discharged, Bill worked in the television industry at KFI-NBC in Los Angeles. It was at the studio that he met Dottie, the love of his life, who he married in 1952. They spent the next 64 years devoted to each other until her death in 2016. Bill and Dottie made the move from California back to his home state of Texas where he went to work for GMAC. Bill held various positions in several cities as he advanced in his over 30 year career with GMAC. He is survived by his two daughters; Cynthia and her husband Dave Garrett, Patricia and her husband Mike Schell and by his five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE PACIFIC WAR www.pacificwarmuseum.org (where his oral history solicited by the museum is kept) or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020