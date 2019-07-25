PETERS, Bill Bill Peters, 86, passed away July 23, 2019. He was born July 5, 1933. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Jeanette Peters of Austin; parents, Robert and Eva Peters; brothers, Jack and Herman Peters; sister Dorothy Ayers, all of Mesquite, TX. He graduated from Mesquite High School in 1950. He spent 55 years in the Plumbing and Pipe Industry. He was also ordained as a deacon in 1979. He is survived by wife, Joan Peters; son, Mike Peters and wife, Renee and grandson, Blaine, all of Austin; his brother, Vernon Peters and wife, Martha of Mesquite; sister, Vera Johnson; step-son David Dorris and wife, Debbie Ekery; granddaughters, Maddie and Julia Dorris, all of Austin; stepdaughter, Debbie Fleurbaaij and husband, Graham; grandson, Tanner Thornburg of San Diego, CA; and a host of extended family and friends. A visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail, on Friday, July 26 from 9:00am-11:00am, with a service beginning at 11:00am. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 27 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at New Hope Funeral Home, 500 East Hwy 80, Sunnyvale, TX. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Sunday, July 21 at Grove Hill Memoria Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd, Dallas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019