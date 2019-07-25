Home

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Funeral Home
500 East Hwy 80
Sunnyvale, TX
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove Hill Memoria Park
3920 Samuell Blvd
Dallas, TX
Bill Peters


1933 - 2019
Bill Peters Obituary
PETERS, Bill Bill Peters, 86, passed away July 23, 2019. He was born July 5, 1933. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Jeanette Peters of Austin; parents, Robert and Eva Peters; brothers, Jack and Herman Peters; sister Dorothy Ayers, all of Mesquite, TX. He graduated from Mesquite High School in 1950. He spent 55 years in the Plumbing and Pipe Industry. He was also ordained as a deacon in 1979. He is survived by wife, Joan Peters; son, Mike Peters and wife, Renee and grandson, Blaine, all of Austin; his brother, Vernon Peters and wife, Martha of Mesquite; sister, Vera Johnson; step-son David Dorris and wife, Debbie Ekery; granddaughters, Maddie and Julia Dorris, all of Austin; stepdaughter, Debbie Fleurbaaij and husband, Graham; grandson, Tanner Thornburg of San Diego, CA; and a host of extended family and friends. A visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail, on Friday, July 26 from 9:00am-11:00am, with a service beginning at 11:00am. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 27 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at New Hope Funeral Home, 500 East Hwy 80, Sunnyvale, TX. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Sunday, July 21 at Grove Hill Memoria Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd, Dallas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019
