RAGLAND, Elbert "Bill" William Elbert "Bill" William Ragland, age 84, of Manchaca, TX passed away April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl Ragland. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Mack Nell Ragland, and daughter, Patricia Ragland. Visitation held Monday, April 20 from 4-8 PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Graveside service held Tuesday, April 21 at 2 PM at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020