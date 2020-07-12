Bill Scott

SCOTT, Bill William Patrick Scott was born January 10th, 1944 in Pocatello, Idaho and passed away June 26th, 2020 in Austin, Texas following complications from a stroke he had in December 2019. Growing up, he practiced farming and raised and trained quarter horses with his parents, Paul and Freda Scott for the Flying U Rodeo. After high school, he was a U.S. Senate page for a summer before attending Carleton College in Minnesota, where he was Student Body President both his Junior and Senior years. Bill moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas where he both taught and earned his Masters degree in Radio/Television/Film. He then moved to Los Angeles and was accepted into the Director's Guild of America's Assistant Director Training Program, and worked with the American Film Institute. Bill worked for several decades in film and television as an Assistant Director, Production Manager, Associate Producer, and Line Producer on many projects including: Carrie, Hooper, Ned Blessing, Badlands, The Newton Boys, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Hotel New Hampshire, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Phantom of the Paradise, Carny, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1, 2, 3, and 4, Sin City, Grindhouse, Predators, Machete Kills, The Buddy Holly Story, Big Wednesday, The Toy, Windy City, Just One of the Guys, The Last of the Finest, The Good Old Boys, Final Justice, and so many more. After dating on and off for 13 years, Bill and Barbara Lambertson Scott finally married on a beautiful yacht in Marina Del Rey, CA. and welcomed their only child, Molly in 1987. She was the apple of his eye and he loved her dearly. In the early 90's they returned to Austin and Molly eventually followed him into the film industry, where they worked on several movies together. Bill was an avid fly fisherman, passionate reader and historian, and loving husband and father. He was known for his fair and pragmatic nature, steadfast kindness, dry humor, and sharp wit, and will always be remembered for the love he had for his office staff, crew and his teamsters and, of course, for the poster that quickly became his catch phrase - "I AM smiling"