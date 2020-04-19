|
SHARON SR., William "Bill" Leonard William "Bill" Leonard Sharon Sr. 88, beloved husband of June Pesnell Sharon, died in Hospice of Wichita Falls, April 16, 2020. Bill and June lived in Holliday Texas. Bill was born January 26, 1932, in Birds, Illinois. Bill's first career ended with retirement of 22 years in the United States Air Force, during which he served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. Bill's second career began when he was ordained as a minister in the Seventh Day Baptist Association. This career he never retired from. Bill knew a little about everything and a lot about some things. He loved nature and was quite the amateur botanist and wildlife enthusiast. Bill also volunteered much time and expertise in helping to build and establish the Public Library in his town of Holliday, Texas. Bill is survived by beloved wife June Pesnell Sharon and three children, Margie, wife of Jim Virdell, of Austin, Texas; Paula, wife of Doug Meyers of Holliday, Texas; son William (Bill) Sharon Jr. and wife Shannon of Sunset, Texas. Bill Sr. also has three children who are his wife's June's children, Jim Jordan of Cedar Park, Texas; Jeff Jordan and wife Kari of Kyle, Texas; and Janet Herrera of Austin, Texas. Bill has two surviving siblings, Pat Yates, of Eugene, Oregon and Larry Sharon with wife Nancy in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He has 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Bill Sharon was preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard and Louise Catt Sharon and two sisters, Rosalie Doty and Ruby Smith and first wife, Marlene Sharon and second, wife Jo Sharon. Bill Sharon will be cremated, but at the present time no visitation or Memorial service is planned. The Memorial service will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, 2812 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76308, (940) 692-1913, as soon as the national situation allows. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310,(940) 691-0982 . They have been wonderful to Bill and the family, or The Holliday Public Library, PO Box 665, Holliday, Texas, 76366, (940) 586-0305. Favorite Bible verse: Psalms 23 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020