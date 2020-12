Or Copy this URL to Share

QUICKSALL, Billie Brown Age 87, of Round Rock, passed away December 4, 2020. Services December 7 at 10 AM, Palm Valley Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Services Austin, TX.



