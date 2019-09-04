|
DR. HERRING, Billie Grace Dr. Billie Grace Herring, 86, died peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2019. Billie Grace was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend. Billie Grace Janet Ungerer Herring was born on November 16, 1932 in Flatonia, Texas to William and Minnie (nee Minzenmeyer) Ungerer. William Ungerer, who immigrated from Germany in 1902, was a general contractor who constructed or renovated many buildings around Flatonia and surrounding communities. Minnie Ungerer worked as a homemaker, taking care of home, garden and small animal chores. Billie Grace had one half-sister, Hildegard Ungerer Wheeler. Billie Grace graduated valedictorian of Flatonia High School and wrote the Flatonia High school song. She was proud of her hometown and of her heritage. Billie Grace met her husband James Craig Herring when she moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas. They were married 55 years, until his death in 2011. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Bill and Mary Lou Herring, and Ted and Maureen Herring; grandchildren Eric Herring, Nicholas Herring and wife Michelle Herring, Chad Herring and girlfriend Sophia Hoyland, and Marian Herring; and great-granddaughters Avery and Leah Herring. Billie Grace was Professor Emerita of Library and Information Science in the Graduate School of Library and Information Science (GSLIS) at the University of Texas at Austin, where she taught from 1974 until her retirement in 1996. In her career she served as Professor, Associate Dean, Acting Dean, Program Director for Learning Resources Certification, Chairwoman of the Graduate Studies Committee, Graduate Advisor, Minority Affairs Officer for the GSLIS (now known as the Graduate School of Information), authored one book, twenty-three professional articles and book chapters, and contributed to numerous professional publications. She was selected three times by UT students for the prestigious Ex-Students Association Award for Teaching Excellence. Students remember her as a caring, involved, supportive mentor who took the time to know them as people as well as students. Billie Grace was genuinely interested in and accepting of others. Billie Grace loved entertaining, and frequently brought friends together at her home. She gave generously to causes that serve those in need, to education, health, and arts charities, and supported organizations that reach the underserved and underrepresented. Sometimes she opened her home to people who needed a place to stay. Billie Grace enjoyed serving at her church, First Presbyterian Church of Austin. After the death of her husband Jim she became active in grief counseling. Billie Grace lived the words of Matthew 25:35-36, "I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me." Billie Grace had a curious mind and loved learning new things. She especially loved birds and birdwatching, cats, classical music, and her glass paperweight collection. She belonged to a women's writer's circle, enjoyed educational travel, and researched German culture in Texas. Her circle of friends expanded with each area of interest. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 8 at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Austin, 8001 Mesa Drive. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Billie Grace Herring Endowed Scholarship, School of Information, The University of Texas at Austin, 1616 Guadalupe, Austin, Texas, 78701. For more information, call 512-471-3821 or to contribute, visit https://utdirect.utexas.edu/apps/utgiving/online/nlogon/?menu1=GL** and select the Billie Grace Herring Endowed Scholarship in the box labelled "Area of Greatest Need.". All gifts are warmly welcomed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019